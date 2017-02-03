A growing national bank is seeking to add an experienced model developer to their Stress Testing team. After substantial growth and acquisition of some regional banks, this organization is set to be under CCAR review for 2018. As a result, they are expanding this team drastically. Candidates will have the ability to develop stress testing models across all areas of risk - credit, market, liquidity, operational, and more. Experience across all these areas is not needed, however the group is eager to develop talent to have a skillset in all these areas.



Responsibilities:



- Develop stress testing models across credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk



- Analyze various portfolios of the bank driven by model results



- Strategize with senior management regarding how to mitigate risk across these portfolios



- Work with senior management to create new and innovative model development techniques to be implemented firm-wide



Qualifications:



- 3-5 years of model development experience with CCAR/DFAST models



- Experience with one or more programming/statistical tools (SAS, R, MATLAB, Python, etc.)



- Master's degree minimum, however PhD highly preferred



- Ability to work independently and strong communication skills



