PM/Senior Quantitative Trader - Options Market Maker

A global quant trading firm which recently set up shop in the tristate area is looking to build out their options business in the U.S. by bringing on a trader with a successful track record in the options space. Depending on your track record, my client can run your strategy on either their asset management or prop trading book.



Responsibilities for this position would entail but are not limited to:

- Systematic Discovery of alpha signals in the options market

- Research and Development of sophisticated strategies at a medium to high frequency

- Management and oversight of a large risk capital book

- Back testing of strategies and micro-structure research within options

- Monitoring and development of new and existing data sets

- Collaboration with other team members and other groups in order to drive productivity



The ideal candidate should possess:

- 3-7 years of experience in options/volatility trading

- Strong research capabilities and a proven by a track record of success

- Exceptional programming skills (Python, R, C , etc.)

- Master Degree in a computational field

- Desire to succeed in the quant trading industry

- Ability to work with and manage a team





