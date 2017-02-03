SAP Project lead
Location Austria,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 03rd Feb 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Lucie Perez
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
For one of my clients based in Austria, I am looking for a SAP
Project Lead who will be responsible for driving the maintenance,
enhancement, and development of the newly implemented SAP system
in Switzerland and the design/implementation of the same system
in Austria.
Requirements:
- German and English: fluent
- SAP experience at a high volume/value level
- Experience of managing multiple projects
- Lead implementation of key systems, initiatives or projects
- Customer focus
If you are interested in knowing more about this opportunity, please send me your CV in word format at Lucie.perez@ selbyjennings.ch