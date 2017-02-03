For one of my clients based in Austria, I am looking for a SAP Project Lead who will be responsible for driving the maintenance, enhancement, and development of the newly implemented SAP system in Switzerland and the design/implementation of the same system in Austria.



Requirements:

- German and English: fluent

- SAP experience at a high volume/value level

- Experience of managing multiple projects

- Lead implementation of key systems, initiatives or projects

- Customer focus



If you are interested in knowing more about this opportunity, please send me your CV in word format at Lucie.perez@ selbyjennings.ch







