URGENT| Quant Trader - $9bn AUM Systematic Hedge Fund



A multi-billion AUM hedge fund based in New York City is looking for a Quant Trader to join their growing team. The firm focuses on systematic quantitative trading strategies primarily within the commodity futures and options space. The ideal candidate will be able to work within a collaborative team and leverage the firm's infrastructure and risk management capabilities. responsible for developing new alpha generating models and improving, idea generation, statistics-driven research projects, back testing and a very strong programmer.



Job responsibilities would be:



Work closely with senior trader to deploy new investment strategies and portfolio construction

Portfolio construction research and model development in order to enhance trading efforts

Develop Python applications (used for data management, quant investment research)

The ideal candidate should possess:



2 years of work experience working as a quant trader on a delta one desk or a commodity focused shop

Advanced degree in a quantitative discipline

Strong programming knowledge of Python required

Prior experience trading within the commodity future space

Demonstrated trading strategies with high risk-adjusted sharpe and a consistent track record of positive Pnl

Good communication skills



If there is any interest in this position, please click the APPLY NOW button