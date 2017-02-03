FX G10 Spot Trader - Top Asset Manager - New York, NY







I am currently looking for an FX spot trader that specializes in G10 markets.



My client is a top asset manager here in New York and is looking for someone to join their team and hit the ground running upon start. In this role you will be working with the head portfolio managers on trade execution as well as trade idea generation. This position provides for a great opportunity to make strides in your career and really further your understanding of the FX space. The ideal candidate will have a robust understanding of FX markets and technical knowledge of all G10 currency pairs.



They truly hire some of the most qualified candidates on the street and offer a competitive base and bonus structure as well as industry leading benefits. Their culture is one of a kind with a very collaborative and team oriented work environment where everyone's opinion is heard and considered in the investment strategy of the team. This business has generated some of the best traders, portfolio managers and analysts in the world.



Required Skills





- Strong background trading FX in G10 markets, focusing on spot transactions.







- Strong analytical & technical background.







- Great work ethic, willingness to learn and drive.







- Ability to communicate complex concepts in a concise, logical way.







- Thrive in a pressurised and high-pace environment.










