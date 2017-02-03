The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quantitative Trader - Chicago

Location United States,

Remuneration $150000 - $200000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 03rd Feb 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

Quantitative Trader - HFT



My client, a leading electronic trading market making firm, is looking to add an experienced trader to its team in Chicago, IL. The firm is an industry leader and trades all asset classes including: equities, FIC, commodities, and futures & options. The ideal candidate will have a macro and/or F&O product focus with experience working for a latency-sensitive firm.


Job Requirements:

  • Current strategy that has consistently been profitable for another high-frequency trading firm
  • 3 years of professional experience running high-frequency algorithms
  • Experience in any asset class, but deep knowledge of the product(s)
  • Excellent and consistent Return on Capital (ROC)
  • A proven track record (not just back-test data)
  • Experience at a proprietary trading firm, hedge fund or large investment bank
  • M.S., MBA, or Ph.D. from a top college or university

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader