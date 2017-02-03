Quantitative Trader - Chicago
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 03rd Feb 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
Quantitative Trader - HFT
My client, a leading electronic trading market making firm, is looking to add an experienced trader to its team in Chicago, IL. The firm is an industry leader and trades all asset classes including: equities, FIC, commodities, and futures & options. The ideal candidate will have a macro and/or F&O product focus with experience working for a latency-sensitive firm.
Job Requirements:
- Current strategy that has consistently been profitable for another high-frequency trading firm
- 3 years of professional experience running high-frequency algorithms
- Experience in any asset class, but deep knowledge of the product(s)
- Excellent and consistent Return on Capital (ROC)
- A proven track record (not just back-test data)
- Experience at a proprietary trading firm, hedge fund or large investment bank
- M.S., MBA, or Ph.D. from a top college or university