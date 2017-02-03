Algo Execution Trader - Chicago
Location United States,
Remuneration $130000 - $180000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 03rd Feb 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
Experienced Execution Trader - Python & C
A growing proprietary trading firm is looking to add a well-experienced execution trader with a quantitative background to join its growing team in 2017
The firm writes in C so basic to intermediate knowledge is a requirement for the position. This is a great opportunity for an experienced, motivated individual to make great leaps in his/her career.
Requirements:
- 3-7 years of experience in an algo execution seat with a hedge fund, trading firm, or investment bank
- Experience working in a Unix environment
- Professional ability to converse in C programming (ability to script in C is not required but would be a plus)
- Knowledge of rick programming & monitoring
- Previous experience with regulatory contact and interaction
- The ability to collaborate with software engineers and middle office professionals in a fast-paced environment
- Experience in a position with more than one immediate job responsibility (in the trading world)
- Flexible on travel