Experienced Execution Trader - Python & C





A growing proprietary trading firm is looking to add a well-experienced execution trader with a quantitative background to join its growing team in 2017



The firm writes in C so basic to intermediate knowledge is a requirement for the position. This is a great opportunity for an experienced, motivated individual to make great leaps in his/her career.



Requirements:

- 3-7 years of experience in an algo execution seat with a hedge fund, trading firm, or investment bank

- Experience working in a Unix environment

- Professional ability to converse in C programming (ability to script in C is not required but would be a plus)

- Knowledge of rick programming & monitoring

- Previous experience with regulatory contact and interaction

- The ability to collaborate with software engineers and middle office professionals in a fast-paced environment

- Experience in a position with more than one immediate job responsibility (in the trading world)

- Flexible on travel