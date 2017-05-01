Valuations Analyst - Securitized Products



Our client is a leading valuation and corporate finance advisor located in New York, providing valuations services for a range of products, as well as regulatory consulting. They operate across asset-classes, covering equity, fixed income, foreign exchange, derivatives, and alternative assets, and are looking for experienced valuations professionals to strengthen the team. The ideal candidate would be well-versed with pricing and valuations for derivatives and securitized products, and be able to manage client relationships effectively.



Responsibilities:



Manage and develop client base, proactively engage with and understand their needs to provide exceptional service and establish repeat business.

Apply valuation methodologies to a wide range of investments, focusing on OTC derivatives and securitized products

Handle reporting and presenting of analyses and conclusions to upper management and relevant lateral departments

Attending relevant industry events to broaden your knowledge and experience

Oversee the hire and training of new staff, and responsible for ad-hoc operations and project management duties.

Requirements:



Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Accounting or a related field

2 years of direct pricing and valuations experience

Solid knowledge of OTC derivatives, fixed income products etc.

Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written), and strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Proficient in Excel and other Microsoft Office applications.

Apply Now.