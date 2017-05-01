Valuations Analyst - Securitized Products
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 01st May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Adriel Chang (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5606
Email click here
Our client is a leading valuation and corporate finance advisor located in New York, providing valuations services for a range of products, as well as regulatory consulting. They operate across asset-classes, covering equity, fixed income, foreign exchange, derivatives, and alternative assets, and are looking for experienced valuations professionals to strengthen the team. The ideal candidate would be well-versed with pricing and valuations for derivatives and securitized products, and be able to manage client relationships effectively.
Responsibilities:
- Manage and develop client base, proactively engage with and understand their needs to provide exceptional service and establish repeat business.
- Apply valuation methodologies to a wide range of investments, focusing on OTC derivatives and securitized products
- Handle reporting and presenting of analyses and conclusions to upper management and relevant lateral departments
- Attending relevant industry events to broaden your knowledge and experience
- Oversee the hire and training of new staff, and responsible for ad-hoc operations and project management duties.
Requirements:
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Accounting or a related field
- 2 years of direct pricing and valuations experience
- Solid knowledge of OTC derivatives, fixed income products etc.
- Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written), and strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Proficient in Excel and other Microsoft Office applications.
