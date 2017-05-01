The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Valuations Analyst - Securitized Products

Our client is a leading valuation and corporate finance advisor located in New York, providing valuations services for a range of products, as well as regulatory consulting. They operate across asset-classes, covering equity, fixed income, foreign exchange, derivatives, and alternative assets, and are looking for experienced valuations professionals to strengthen the team. The ideal candidate would be well-versed with pricing and valuations for derivatives and securitized products, and be able to manage client relationships effectively.

Responsibilities:

  • Manage and develop client base, proactively engage with and understand their needs to provide exceptional service and establish repeat business.
  • Apply valuation methodologies to a wide range of investments, focusing on OTC derivatives and securitized products
  • Handle reporting and presenting of analyses and conclusions to upper management and relevant lateral departments
  • Attending relevant industry events to broaden your knowledge and experience
  • Oversee the hire and training of new staff, and responsible for ad-hoc operations and project management duties.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Accounting or a related field
  • 2 years of direct pricing and valuations experience
  • Solid knowledge of OTC derivatives, fixed income products etc.
  • Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written), and strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Proficient in Excel and other Microsoft Office applications.

