Network Engineer

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 08th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

My client is a leading financial firm based in Chicago with an ever-expanding presence in the financial space. The original team of exceptional senior software professionals and quantitative traders from some of the finance industries marquee names have enjoyed continued growth and success over recent years and they are now looking to expand their growing Infrastructure group in Chicago.

This is a perfect opportunity for a bright Network Engineer to join a dynamic team in a role that will offer significant growth and exposure. The firm has a great culture - very open and collaborative, plus they offer excellent bonus potential and benefits.


Desired Skills and Experience

  • Routing, switching, and multicast experience
  • College degree preferred
  • Experience in the financial space is a plus
  • Strong WAN/LAN experience
  • UNIX shell scripting is a plus
  • Experience with Citrix
  • Leadership experience
  • Scripting skills (python, ruby, shell)

