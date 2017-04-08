My client is a leading financial firm based in Chicago with an ever-expanding presence in the financial space. The original team of exceptional senior software professionals and quantitative traders from some of the finance industries marquee names have enjoyed continued growth and success over recent years and they are now looking to expand their growing Infrastructure group in Chicago.



This is a perfect opportunity for a bright Network Engineer to join a dynamic team in a role that will offer significant growth and exposure. The firm has a great culture - very open and collaborative, plus they offer excellent bonus potential and benefits.





Desired Skills and Experience



Routing, switching, and multicast experience

College degree preferred

Experience in the financial space is a plus

Strong WAN/LAN experience

UNIX shell scripting is a plus

Experience with Citrix

Leadership experience

Scripting skills (python, ruby, shell)