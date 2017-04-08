Network Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 08th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
My client is a leading financial firm based in Chicago with an
ever-expanding presence in the financial space. The original team
of exceptional senior software professionals and quantitative
traders from some of the finance industries marquee names have
enjoyed continued growth and success over recent years and they
are now looking to expand their growing Infrastructure group in
Chicago.
This is a perfect opportunity for a bright Network Engineer to join a dynamic team in a role that will offer significant growth and exposure. The firm has a great culture - very open and collaborative, plus they offer excellent bonus potential and benefits.
Desired Skills and Experience
- Routing, switching, and multicast experience
- College degree preferred
- Experience in the financial space is a plus
- Strong WAN/LAN experience
- UNIX shell scripting is a plus
- Experience with Citrix
- Leadership experience
- Scripting skills (python, ruby, shell)