VP, Product Control - Equity/Commodities (Multiple Hires)



Top tier investment manager currently looking to expand the product control team with multiple growth hires. The team's general responsibilities include daily valuation, p&l and risk analysis, and reporting across equities, fixed income, fx, and commodities derivatives. Current openings focus on either the Equities or Commodities spaces, and are looking for strong mid-senior level individual contributors with the possibility of management track.



Ideal candidates would have significant experience in product control or similar functions, and have a strong background in Equities or Commodities. They will be interested in taking on a senior/team lead role and assist with high-level decision-making processes.



Responsibilities:



Daily price verification of derivatives portfolio and accurate reporting of greeks and p&l to front office and senior management

Perform daily and weekly p&l substantiation through a risk-based explain

Month-end close, analysis, and explanation of the daily balance sheet, p&l preparation, and reporting

Document procedures and explain results of adjustments in addition to reconciling and booking adjustments to the general ledger

Performing test cycles for system upgrades and change initiatives

Involvement in quarterly disclosure preparation and review process

Assist in the forecast and CCAR, SOX control processes etc.

Implementation of policies and procedures, and develop key performance metrics

Serve as key liaison to Senior Management, providing analyses and advice on regulatory and control matters

Ad-hoc special projects as required

Requirements:



At least a Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting or a related field

Advanced certification desired but not required

4 years in a product control function within financial services

Experience with Equity derivatives or Commodities required. Cross-asset knowledge highly preferred

Excellent communication and organizational skills, with a proven ability to problem-solve

Proficient in Excel and comfortable with technology and relevant platforms

This is a highly active role looking for immediate hires (taking into consideration notice periods etc.) and can also lead into considerations for other roles depending on candidate performance and skillset. The emphasis is not only on suitability but also potential/capacity.



If interested, apply now.