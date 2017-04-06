VP, Product Control -Equity/Commodities (Multiple)
Location United States,
Company Selby Jennings
VP, Product Control - Equity/Commodities (Multiple
Hires)
Top tier investment manager currently looking to expand the product control team with multiple growth hires. The team's general responsibilities include daily valuation, p&l and risk analysis, and reporting across equities, fixed income, fx, and commodities derivatives. Current openings focus on either the Equities or Commodities spaces, and are looking for strong mid-senior level individual contributors with the possibility of management track.
Ideal candidates would have significant experience in product control or similar functions, and have a strong background in Equities or Commodities. They will be interested in taking on a senior/team lead role and assist with high-level decision-making processes.
Responsibilities:
- Daily price verification of derivatives portfolio and accurate reporting of greeks and p&l to front office and senior management
- Perform daily and weekly p&l substantiation through a risk-based explain
- Month-end close, analysis, and explanation of the daily balance sheet, p&l preparation, and reporting
- Document procedures and explain results of adjustments in addition to reconciling and booking adjustments to the general ledger
- Performing test cycles for system upgrades and change initiatives
- Involvement in quarterly disclosure preparation and review process
- Assist in the forecast and CCAR, SOX control processes etc.
- Implementation of policies and procedures, and develop key performance metrics
- Serve as key liaison to Senior Management, providing analyses and advice on regulatory and control matters
- Ad-hoc special projects as required
Requirements:
- At least a Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting or a related field
- Advanced certification desired but not required
- 4 years in a product control function within financial services
- Experience with Equity derivatives or Commodities required. Cross-asset knowledge highly preferred
- Excellent communication and organizational skills, with a proven ability to problem-solve
- Proficient in Excel and comfortable with technology and relevant platforms
This is a highly active role looking for immediate hires (taking
into consideration notice periods etc.) and can also lead into
considerations for other roles depending on candidate performance
and skillset. The emphasis is not only on suitability but also
potential/capacity.
If interested, apply now.