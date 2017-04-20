Algorithm Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $120 - $170 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 20th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Hannah Rodriguez (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Algorithmic Developer
Leading proprietary trading firm in Chicago is looking to add an algorithmic developer to their growing team. This specific team is focused on trading automated strategies that will work with equity, equity future, and commodity futures.
Responsibilities:
- Design, implement and debug complex trading applications
- Developing systems and analytical tools to automate high-velocity strategies on low latency trading platform
- Coordinate with project managers and team leadership to plan work
- Participate in code reviews
- Encourage the use of best practices throughout the development process
Requirements:
- 3-5 years of professional, financial industry experience
- Undergraduate degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field
- Great written and verbal communication skills