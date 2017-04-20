The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Leading proprietary trading firm in Chicago is looking to add an algorithmic developer to their growing team. This specific team is focused on trading automated strategies that will work with equity, equity future, and commodity futures.

Responsibilities:

  • Design, implement and debug complex trading applications
  • Developing systems and analytical tools to automate high-velocity strategies on low latency trading platform
  • Coordinate with project managers and team leadership to plan work
  • Participate in code reviews
  • Encourage the use of best practices throughout the development process

Requirements:

  • 3-5 years of professional, financial industry experience
  • Undergraduate degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field
  • Great written and verbal communication skills

