Currently partnered with a Chicago area high frequency firm. They are seeking a Python developer to work closely with the developers, quants, and managers. Your objective will be to develop the data infrastructure with the goal of making the data more regularly available and useful to the firm as a whole.

Requirements:



BS/MS/PhD in technical field - Physics, Math, Engineering, Computer Science, or equivalent

1 years experience in developing software applications in Python

Highly motivated and willing to take ownership of high impact projects upon arrival

Must possess excellent communication, analytical, and problem solving skills

Demonstrated experience working with diverse data sets across multiple domains

Willingness to challenge the status quo and help push our organization forward

Demonstrated experience using software engineering best practices to deliver complex software projects

Experience working with Linux

Open to junior, mid-, or senior level candidates