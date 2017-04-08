Python Developer-High Frequency Trading
Currently partnered with a Chicago area high frequency firm. They
are seeking a Python developer to work closely with the
developers, quants, and managers. Your objective will be to
develop the data infrastructure with the goal of making the data
more regularly available and useful to the firm as a whole.
Requirements:
- BS/MS/PhD in technical field - Physics, Math, Engineering, Computer Science, or equivalent
- 1 years experience in developing software applications in Python
- Highly motivated and willing to take ownership of high impact projects upon arrival
- Must possess excellent communication, analytical, and problem solving skills
- Demonstrated experience working with diverse data sets across multiple domains
- Willingness to challenge the status quo and help push our organization forward
- Demonstrated experience using software engineering best practices to deliver complex software projects
- Experience working with Linux
- Open to junior, mid-, or senior level candidates