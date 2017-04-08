SQL Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 08th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
This leading financial institution are looking for their Senior
Database Developer to build cutting edge financial
systems,working closely with quant & portfolio managers.
Responsibilities:
- Design & implement advanced financial systems using SQL Server
- Identify user requirement & generate technical designs
- Create and enhance new reports using SSRS, SSIS
Requirements:
- Proven experience in SQL Server
- A Computer Science Degree
This opportunity offers you the chance to work in a highly technical, collaborative, autonomous environment where your ideas will be welcomed and implemented!