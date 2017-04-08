This leading financial institution are looking for their Senior Database Developer to build cutting edge financial systems,working closely with quant & portfolio managers.



Responsibilities:

- Design & implement advanced financial systems using SQL Server

- Identify user requirement & generate technical designs

- Create and enhance new reports using SSRS, SSIS



Requirements:

- Proven experience in SQL Server

- A Computer Science Degree



This opportunity offers you the chance to work in a highly technical, collaborative, autonomous environment where your ideas will be welcomed and implemented!