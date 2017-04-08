Linux Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 08th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Currently partnered with a Chicago area high frequency firm. They
are seeking a Linux Engineer to handle their operating system.
They are looking for someone with around 5 years of hands on
experience and also local to Chicago.
Responsiblities/Requirements:
- Investigate new products and techniques to improve efficiency and performance in the environment
- Linux kernel tuning experience in a low latency environment
- Responsible for management and maintenance of trading system messaging middleware
- Additional day-to-day responsibilities include system analysis, monitoring, and performance tuning, as well as developer workstation support
- Management of server infrastructure at third party and local data centers
- Responsible for architecture and maintenance of a tier-based storage solution
- Ability to script in common languages (Python, Bash)
- Knowledge of database systems, including MySQL and PostgresSQL
- Experience with system monitoring and configuration management tools (Ansible, Cobbler, Salt, and Icinga/Nagios)
- Knowledge of L1-L4 layers of the OSI model
- Experience in troubleshooting multicast and TCP related performance issues