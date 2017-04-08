The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Linux Engineer

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 08th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Alexander Haluska (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Currently partnered with a Chicago area high frequency firm. They are seeking a Linux Engineer to handle their operating system. They are looking for someone with around 5 years of hands on experience and also local to Chicago.


Responsiblities/Requirements:

  • Investigate new products and techniques to improve efficiency and performance in the environment
  • Linux kernel tuning experience in a low latency environment
  • Responsible for management and maintenance of trading system messaging middleware
  • Additional day-to-day responsibilities include system analysis, monitoring, and performance tuning, as well as developer workstation support
  • Management of server infrastructure at third party and local data centers
  • Responsible for architecture and maintenance of a tier-based storage solution
  • Ability to script in common languages (Python, Bash)
  • Knowledge of database systems, including MySQL and PostgresSQL
  • Experience with system monitoring and configuration management tools (Ansible, Cobbler, Salt, and Icinga/Nagios)
  • Knowledge of L1-L4 layers of the OSI model
  • Experience in troubleshooting multicast and TCP related performance issues



Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader