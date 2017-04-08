Scala Development Project (Junior through to Senior Hands-On Lead Developer) - Leading Financial Institution





This long-term contract opportunity is with a Financial Institution in Downtown Manhattan (Financial District). This huge multi-year project within the Global Markets Technology Team and building a number of systems and applications completely from scratch. The team is dedicated to using cutting edge technology, with a particular focus on Scala and Java 1.8.



The team is seeking candidates at all levels of the experience spectrum, from junior through to team lead (15 years). Scala and Java development experience and a passion for the latest technologies (Kafka, Ansible, Chef, Cloudera, Oozie etc) are must-haves for the role.



This a great opportunity to be a key contributor in a high profile team to work alongside some very talented technologists with a financial institution that is top-ranked globally.





If interested, apply now!!