The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

SQL Developer / DBA

Location United States,

Remuneration competitive

Employment type contract

Updated 08th Apr 2017

Company Phaidon International

Contact Charley Tetrault (NY)

Phone (646) 253-0268

Email click here

SQL Server Developer / DBA - Contract Opportunity


My client, a Boston based asset management firm is seeking an intelligent and self-motivated software development contractor to work in an intellectually stimulating, fast-paced environment.


Responsibilities and Opportunities

Work with a small team of developers on revamping the firm's financial systems to improve performance, ease of use, and reduce long-term maintenance costs.

Qualifications

  • 7 years of experience with Microsoft technologies with a primary focus on SQL Server
  • DBA experience (with hands-on development)
  • Experience working in financial technology
  • Strong aptitude for problem-solving and idea-generation
  • Able to work both independently as well as in groups without close supervision
  • Detail-oriented with ability to provide accurate estimates and manage expectations
  • Motivated individual who can come up to speed and be productive quickly
  • Familiar with the software development lifecycle (Agile, TDD, etc.)
  • Ability to troubleshoot and debug complex issues in multi-tier applications
  • Able to work independently with little/no supervision

SQL Server

  • Manage physical database design, implementation and performance tuning
  • Writing and optimizing complex database queries
  • Familiar with large database migration and refactoring projects
  • Experience making big migrations and making database changes and then supporting those changes upon application update performance tuning
  • Familiarity with table level auditing and find out where transactions occurred (or related experience)

.NET

  • Strong working knowledge of full .NET stack including ASP.NET (MVC, WebForms, WebAPI), Windows Forms, and Web Services.
  • Good understanding of software architecture patterns and OOP design principles
  • Capable of writing high-quality code while meeting tight deadlines

Why this firm?

  • Has a history of 25 consecutive successful years since inception, yet a small, 40-person, startup culture.
  • Opportunity to collaborate with PhD-level researchers hired from top universities
  • Work on the cutting edge of technology and finance.
  • Work hard, play hard culture with an open office, relaxed dress code, gym/trainer, massages, and 3 meals/day onsite.
  • Competitive compensation

This is an EXTREMELY URGENT hire, so if interested apply now - this opportunity won't be available lone!

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader