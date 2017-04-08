SQL Server Developer / DBA - Contract Opportunity





My client, a Boston based asset management firm is seeking an intelligent and self-motivated software development contractor to work in an intellectually stimulating, fast-paced environment.





Responsibilities and Opportunities



Work with a small team of developers on revamping the firm's financial systems to improve performance, ease of use, and reduce long-term maintenance costs.





Qualifications



7 years of experience with Microsoft technologies with a primary focus on SQL Server

DBA experience (with hands-on development)

Experience working in financial technology

Strong aptitude for problem-solving and idea-generation

Able to work both independently as well as in groups without close supervision

Detail-oriented with ability to provide accurate estimates and manage expectations

Motivated individual who can come up to speed and be productive quickly

Familiar with the software development lifecycle (Agile, TDD, etc.)

Ability to troubleshoot and debug complex issues in multi-tier applications

Able to work independently with little/no supervision

SQL Server



Manage physical database design, implementation and performance tuning

Writing and optimizing complex database queries

Familiar with large database migration and refactoring projects

Experience making big migrations and making database changes and then supporting those changes upon application update performance tuning

Familiarity with table level auditing and find out where transactions occurred (or related experience)

.NET



Strong working knowledge of full .NET stack including ASP.NET (MVC, WebForms, WebAPI), Windows Forms, and Web Services.

Good understanding of software architecture patterns and OOP design principles

Capable of writing high-quality code while meeting tight deadlines

Why this firm?



Has a history of 25 consecutive successful years since inception, yet a small, 40-person, startup culture.

Opportunity to collaborate with PhD-level researchers hired from top universities

Work on the cutting edge of technology and finance.

Work hard, play hard culture with an open office, relaxed dress code, gym/trainer, massages, and 3 meals/day onsite.

Competitive compensation

This is an EXTREMELY URGENT hire, so if interested apply now - this opportunity won't be available lone!