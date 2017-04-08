SQL Developer / DBA
SQL Server Developer / DBA - Contract
Opportunity
My client, a Boston based asset management firm is seeking an intelligent and self-motivated software development contractor to work in an intellectually stimulating, fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities and Opportunities
Work with a small team of developers on revamping the firm's financial systems to improve performance, ease of use, and reduce long-term maintenance costs.
Qualifications
- 7 years of experience with Microsoft technologies with a primary focus on SQL Server
- DBA experience (with hands-on development)
- Experience working in financial technology
- Strong aptitude for problem-solving and idea-generation
- Able to work both independently as well as in groups without close supervision
- Detail-oriented with ability to provide accurate estimates and manage expectations
- Motivated individual who can come up to speed and be productive quickly
- Familiar with the software development lifecycle (Agile, TDD, etc.)
- Ability to troubleshoot and debug complex issues in multi-tier applications
- Able to work independently with little/no supervision
SQL Server
- Manage physical database design, implementation and performance tuning
- Writing and optimizing complex database queries
- Familiar with large database migration and refactoring projects
- Experience making big migrations and making database changes and then supporting those changes upon application update performance tuning
- Familiarity with table level auditing and find out where transactions occurred (or related experience)
.NET
- Strong working knowledge of full .NET stack including ASP.NET (MVC, WebForms, WebAPI), Windows Forms, and Web Services.
- Good understanding of software architecture patterns and OOP design principles
- Capable of writing high-quality code while meeting tight deadlines
Why this firm?
- Has a history of 25 consecutive successful years since inception, yet a small, 40-person, startup culture.
- Opportunity to collaborate with PhD-level researchers hired from top universities
- Work on the cutting edge of technology and finance.
- Work hard, play hard culture with an open office, relaxed dress code, gym/trainer, massages, and 3 meals/day onsite.
- Competitive compensation
This is an EXTREMELY URGENT hire, so if interested apply now - this opportunity won't be available lone!