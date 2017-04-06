The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Company Selby Jennings

A rapidly growing hedge fund in Midtown Manhattan with 13 billion in assets under management. In the midst of declining hedge fund returns, they have been experiencing double digit returns with all of their systematic strategies.

They are currently in the midst of expanding and establishing more long term systematic equity strategies and as part of this development have the need to add an experienced machine learning scientist. The ideal candidate will have 3 years of experience in a machine learning role utilizing natural language processing and data mining techniques. The candidate must have a PhD in computer science coming from a top tier institution or renowned computer science program or machine learning advisor. Preference will be given to those coming from Google, Amazon, Apple, or other top technology giant.

Compensation for the role will be based on experience and for the top candidates can expect total compensation to be north of $600k. Those with restricted stock will be bought out. This is an exciting opportunity to join a growing team of 10 researchers, traders, and portfolio managers.

Requirements:

  • 3 years of experience with machine learning/self-learning techniques and algorithms either with a buy-side organization, within a ML group at a top tech firm, or postdoc research with a renowned machine learning academic
  • Experience working with and managing large data sets
  • Exceptional programming skills in Python, Matlab, Hadoop
  • PHD in computer science with an emphasis in machine learning preferred, those WITHOUT A PHD WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED

