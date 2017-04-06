Junior First Line Helpdesk Associate Contract
Contract to Hire: Junior Helpdesk Associate
Location: New York, NY
My client is Fintech Company is currently looking for a Junior Helpdesk Associate to manage the in house desktop environment for approximately 200 users as part of the US Technical Services team. Liaise with and help with follow the sun model for approximately 300 employees worldwide.
Responsibilities:
- To provide first line helpdesk support to users, assisting them with hardware and software problems via phone and email.
- Assist with new PC / Laptop deployment
- Manage upgrades and rollouts to software
- Assist with the purchase of client equipment
Desktop support
- To provide 1st line technical support; answering support queries via phone and email.
- To support users remotely and in the office.
- To maintain a high degree of customer service for all support queries and adhere to all service management principles.
- To take ownership of user problems and be pro-active when dealing with user issues.
- To log all calls in the call logging system.
- Support users in the use of computer equipment by providing necessary training and advice.
- To escalate more complex calls to the relevant infrastructure department
- To notify relevant staff to arrange for external technical support where problems cannot be resolved in house.
Other Support
- Perform moves, adds changes of users
- Update client configuration files.
- Build PCs.
- Carry out in-house system testing.
- Be responsible for in-house system back-ups.
Skills / Attributes Required
- Previous Helpdesk (telephone support) experience.
- Excellent telephone manner.
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft based operating systems with emphasis on Windows 7/10, and Server 2008/2012.
- Experience with 2010 Exchange Server Administration.
- Some TCP/IP experience.
- Basic understanding of PC hardware set-up and configuration.
- Hands on' approach and a willingness to learn.
