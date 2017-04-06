Urgent Hiring: Contract Project Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration $65 - $75 per hour
Employment type contract
Updated 06th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Carlos Mieles (NY)
Phone 6467595600
Email click here
After a particularly strong start to the year, my client is a
large corporate investment bank and who are looking for a
talented Project Manager that has strong experience who has
managed projects on different technology platforms such as legacy
platforms or open systems. This position is located downtown
Manhattan, New York. The length of this contract is 8 months with
the possibility of a permanent role.
The role
Within the company's Global Banking Technology Department, you will:
- Deliver high quality software via detailed preparation and mitigation of any issues that arise
- Help in organizing business unit SME meetings to gain business and functional requirements.
- Partner with Senior Project Manager and development managers to ensure projects have time, cost, and delivery plan.
Required skills
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
- Strong knowledge of Project Management concepts, SDLC methodologies, and Agile/Waterfall operating models.
- Experience in Banking or Wealth Management domain. Mortgages, Lending, Sales, or Analytics domain experience is a plus.
- Managed projects on different technology platforms: Legacy (mainframes) or Open systems (.Net, Java, etc.) on different operating systems (Windows, Unix, Linux).
- PMP or PRINCE certification is a plus.
To apply online please click the 'Apply' button. For a
confidential discussion about this role please contact Carlos at
646-253-0257 or apply.a33ho1gdmtj@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk.