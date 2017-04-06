After a particularly strong start to the year, my client is a large corporate investment bank and who are looking for a talented Project Manager that has strong experience who has managed projects on different technology platforms such as legacy platforms or open systems. This position is located downtown Manhattan, New York. The length of this contract is 8 months with the possibility of a permanent role.



The role

Within the company's Global Banking Technology Department, you will:



Deliver high quality software via detailed preparation and mitigation of any issues that arise

Help in organizing business unit SME meetings to gain business and functional requirements.

Partner with Senior Project Manager and development managers to ensure projects have time, cost, and delivery plan.

Required skills



Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

Strong knowledge of Project Management concepts, SDLC methodologies, and Agile/Waterfall operating models.

Experience in Banking or Wealth Management domain. Mortgages, Lending, Sales, or Analytics domain experience is a plus.

Managed projects on different technology platforms: Legacy (mainframes) or Open systems (.Net, Java, etc.) on different operating systems (Windows, Unix, Linux).

PMP or PRINCE certification is a plus.

