Investment Advisory, EAM/Family Office



Our client is a well-established international External Asset Manager, former family office with over 10 years history, which is now extending their business to GC market.

Reporting directly to the CEO, you will coordinate with Bankers & Clients for investment advisory and portfolio management. You will work closely with private banks, investment banks, global partners (incl. trust companies, Insurance brokerage, Law firms) in researching and identifying new investment opportunities for clients.

To qualify, an individual must possess:

Bachelor degree or above in related discipline

10-12 years' experience in investment advisory gained in private banking and financial institutions

Strong understanding of investment products

Good command in spoken and written English, Cantonese and Mandarin