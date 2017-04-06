idibu
Investment Advisory, EAM/Family Office
Our client is a well-established international External Asset
Manager, former family office with over 10 years history, which
is now extending their business to GC market.
Reporting directly to the CEO, you will coordinate with Bankers & Clients for investment advisory and portfolio management. You will work closely with private banks, investment banks, global partners (incl. trust companies, Insurance brokerage, Law firms) in researching and identifying new investment opportunities for clients.
To qualify, an individual must possess:
Bachelor degree or above in related discipline
10-12 years' experience in investment advisory gained in private banking and financial institutions
Strong understanding of investment products
Good command in spoken and written English, Cantonese and Mandarin