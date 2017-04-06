The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Location Hong Kong,

Remuneration $1000000 - $1500000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 06th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Tiffany Wan

Phone 65 6589 4458

Email click here

Investment Advisory, EAM/Family Office

Our client is a well-established international External Asset Manager, former family office with over 10 years history, which is now extending their business to GC market.

Reporting directly to the CEO, you will coordinate with Bankers & Clients for investment advisory and portfolio management. You will work closely with private banks, investment banks, global partners (incl. trust companies, Insurance brokerage, Law firms) in researching and identifying new investment opportunities for clients.

To qualify, an individual must possess:

Bachelor degree or above in related discipline
10-12 years' experience in investment advisory gained in private banking and financial institutions
Strong understanding of investment products
Good command in spoken and written English, Cantonese and Mandarin

