The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Principal Java Architect- 170k-200k!

Location United States,

Remuneration $170000 - $200000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 06th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Sebastian Northrup (Bos)

Phone (617) 322-0144

Email click here

Principal Java Developer - Leading FinTech firm! Boston

- $170,000 - $200,000 Bonus Benefits!
- Lead the development of cutting-edge FinTech projects!
- Structured career path!


This leading asset manager is looking for a Principal Java Developer to lead the development of a cutting-edge application for portfolio management.

The role involves;

- Core Java software development
- Multithreading
- Multi-tier application development
- Working in a fast-paced, Agile environment

Skills/ experience needed:

- Proven Java development experience
- Multithreading experience using Java
- Strong database skills
- A Computer Science or financial engineering degree

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a leading finance firm here in Boston!


Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader