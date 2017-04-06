Senior Business Development
Seeking a Senior Business Development candidate to join a FinTech
sales team. They are looking for someone that has experience
selling research, technology, or data to the financial services
industry - specifically hedge funds and asset management firms.
This role will contribute to the new business development efforts
as well as some up-scaling of existent accounts.
My client is a financial technology firm that started 10 years ago that has been very successful in their niche space. The culture is young, challenging, and a start-up environment.
Responsibilities:
- Perusing new client relationships by cold calling, setting up client meetings, and contract negotiations
- Focus on client retention by strengthening existing accounts
- Up-selling potential opportunities within existing accounts
- Identifying at-risk clients and keeping them onboard
- Work with the product management and marketing team for business development
Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree required
- 5-8 years experience in sales
- 6-10 in financial technology/services
- Proven track record of long sales cycle and driving revenue in new/existing accounts
- Ability to be in a quick environment