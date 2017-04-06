Seeking a Senior Business Development candidate to join a FinTech sales team. They are looking for someone that has experience selling research, technology, or data to the financial services industry - specifically hedge funds and asset management firms. This role will contribute to the new business development efforts as well as some up-scaling of existent accounts.







My client is a financial technology firm that started 10 years ago that has been very successful in their niche space. The culture is young, challenging, and a start-up environment.







Responsibilities:



Perusing new client relationships by cold calling, setting up client meetings, and contract negotiations

Focus on client retention by strengthening existing accounts

Up-selling potential opportunities within existing accounts

Identifying at-risk clients and keeping them onboard

Work with the product management and marketing team for business development

Requirements:

