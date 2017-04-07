Network Engineer | Leading Investment Management Firm



Los Angeles, CA | Monterey Park



Compensation: $90,000 - $115,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is one of the top banking institutions in the world, whom focuses in the securities, banking, and investment management domain, based just south of Los Angeles in Monterey Park, CA and they are currently looking for candidates for an exciting new, full-time, Sr. Network Engineer, Assistant Vice President within liquidity risk to enhance their team.



This role is based in Monterey Park, CA and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Desired Skills and Experience:



5 years of network experience in design, implementation and troubleshooting of IP enterprise networks

Ability to independently configure and deploy Cisco routers and switches and the ability to independently design L2/L3 networks in DataCenters and large remote locations.

Experience with Firewalls and load balancers (F5) a plus.

In-depth understanding of configuration and troubleshooting of IP/TCP/UDP and its routing protocols (EIGRP, BGP).

Extensive understanding of QoS a must. Be able to independently provide QoS configurations for VOIP deployments and help troubleshoot any voice related issues.

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.