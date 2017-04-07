My client is seeking an Account Manager to join their innovative team. Looking for someone that has experience selling research, technology, or data to the financial services. You should be coming from a financial services or technology firm. This is going to be a hybrid role of establishing new partnerships with key C-level executives and managing an existing book of business.



My client is a financial technology firm that started 10 years ago that has been very successful in their niche space. The culture is young, challenging, and a start-up environment.



Responsibilities:



Perusing new client relationships by cold calling, setting up client meetings, and contract negotiations

Focus on client retention by strengthening existing accounts

Upselling potential opportunities within existing accounts

Identifying at-risk clients and keeping them onboard

Work with the product management and marketing team for business development

Requirements:



Bachelor's degree required

5-8 years experience in sales

-6-10 in financial technology/services

Proven track record of long sales cycle and driving revenue in new/existing accounts

Ability to be in a quick environment



If you are interested, please send in your resume!