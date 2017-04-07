Account Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration $120 - $160 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 07th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
My client is seeking an Account Manager to join their innovative
team. Looking for someone that has experience selling research,
technology, or data to the financial services. You should be
coming from a financial services or technology firm. This is
going to be a hybrid role of establishing new partnerships with
key C-level executives and managing an existing book of business.
My client is a financial technology firm that started 10 years ago that has been very successful in their niche space. The culture is young, challenging, and a start-up environment.
Responsibilities:
- Perusing new client relationships by cold calling, setting up client meetings, and contract negotiations
- Focus on client retention by strengthening existing accounts
- Upselling potential opportunities within existing accounts
- Identifying at-risk clients and keeping them onboard
- Work with the product management and marketing team for business development
Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree required
- 5-8 years experience in sales
- -6-10 in financial technology/services
- Proven track record of long sales cycle and driving revenue in new/existing accounts
- Ability to be in a quick environment
If you are interested, please send in your resume!