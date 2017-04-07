VP Level - Credit Quant - Risk Modelling - EPE/PFE Exposure Management - San Francisco



Location - San Francisco



Salary - 150-180k great bonus and benefits





A leading US investment bank is looking to bring in a new SVP or director into their credit risk methodology group to work within the Exposure Management team. The role will be reporting directly into the MD Head of Risk Methodology and will have a dotted reporting line into the CRO (with regular interfacing with other senior management and key stakeholders)



The position will initially be responsible for managing a small team of junior PFE modelers and risk exposure analysis with the intention to be given head count to expand the team later in 2012.



The role will also have a heavy focus on the regulatory Basel II/III and IMM space, as well the PFE/EPE and exposure modeling area. The quantitative nature of the role and its proximity to the front office makes this an ideal opportunity for a strong senior risk methodology professional.



Ideal Candidates will have.....



- 5 years experience within a reputable investment bank





- Experience with Exposure Management modeling (Monte Carlo simulation)





- In-depth knowledge of the Basel, PFE, IMM, stress/back testing and AML





- Ability to oversee complex projects across multiple asset classes





- Strong and confident management ability





- Excellent reporting/presentation skills





- Robust and confident individual, comfortable in dealing with senior management.







Apply to apply.a33ho1gdnq1@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk









