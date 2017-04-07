Collateral Optimization Analyst
Location United States,
Remuneration $50000 - $80000 per annum
Employment type perm
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Email click here
A tier one investment bank is looking to add an entry-level
dynamic candidate to their Collateral Management team. The group
is responsible for managing exposures arriving from funding costs
and works closely with all areas of risk management. They should
also have extensive experience with regulatory capital and
operational controls across various lines of business. They will
work closely with tech/infrastructure and market risk teams.
The candidate will need to have strong communication skills as they will have exposure across the organization, which will offer the opportunity for growth. They are known for highly competitive salary and benefit packages, as well as valuing work-life balance. The candidate should have a knowledge or interest in working with trading, sales, market risk, credit risk, middle office, compliance and regulatory teams. The team plays an integral role in optimizing the funding costs arriving from derivative collateral exposures.
Responsibilities;
- Manage, report, and optimize costs arriving from collateral exposures across multiple products and lines of business
- Communicate and act as a liaison between various integral teams across business lines
- Be accountable for timelines and deadline management for daily, weekly and monthly reports
- Complete statistics and reports to both internal and external stakeholders
- Critical thinking and ability to work in a fast-paced environment under deadlines
Qualifications
- 1 years experience in a trade support or collateral optimization role (internship experience considered)
- Masters of Science or MBA
- Expertise with Excel
- Knowledge across business and product lines
- Excellent time management and communication skills