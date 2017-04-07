A San Francisco-based Venture Capital with a $3.5B AUM is seeking a Head of Investor Relations/Business Developer to come in and take over the fundraising efforts and be a face of the company! This person must have a Rolodex of LPs across with board with a lot of energy and be excited about working with innovative companies. Some exposure to tech is a plus!



