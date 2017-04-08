Trading Desk Quant - $3bn AUM Multi-Asset Fund
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 08th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Lauren Dennis (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5605
Email click here
Trading Desk Quant - $3bn AUM Multi-Asset Hedge
Fund
A multi-billion AUM hedge fund based in New York City is looking for a Trading Desk Quant to join their growing team. They are an investment firm based in New York City and have developed a presence in many of the global capital markets and manages assets on behalf of foundations, endowments, family offices, pension funds and other institutional and individual investors.
Job responsibilities would be:
- Work closely with senior PM to deploy new investment strategies and portfolio construction
- Portfolio construction research and model development in order to enhance trading efforts
The ideal candidate should possess:
- 2-3 years of work experience trading derivatives.
- Qualified candidates will have 1- 2 years of coding experience.
- Experience in financial services research is a plus.
- Qualified candidates will be able to demonstrate a high degree of intellectual curiosity and an ability to work independently.
- Qualified candidates will have a degree in a STEM field from a highly accredited University or College.
If there is any interest in this position, please click the APPLY NOW button