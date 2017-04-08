Trading Desk Quant - $3bn AUM Multi-Asset Hedge Fund



A multi-billion AUM hedge fund based in New York City is looking for a Trading Desk Quant to join their growing team. They are an investment firm based in New York City and have developed a presence in many of the global capital markets and manages assets on behalf of foundations, endowments, family offices, pension funds and other institutional and individual investors.



Job responsibilities would be:



Work closely with senior PM to deploy new investment strategies and portfolio construction

Portfolio construction research and model development in order to enhance trading efforts

The ideal candidate should possess:



2-3 years of work experience trading derivatives.

Qualified candidates will have 1- 2 years of coding experience.

Experience in financial services research is a plus.

Qualified candidates will be able to demonstrate a high degree of intellectual curiosity and an ability to work independently.

Qualified candidates will have a degree in a STEM field from a highly accredited University or College.



If there is any interest in this position, please click the APPLY NOW button





