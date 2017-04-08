Algo Trader - Futures



A client of ours, a leading electronic trading firm headquartered here in Chicago, is looking to add an experienced algo trader to its team in 2017. The firm is an industry leader in the derivatives trading market, and have a strong technology infrastructure that will support a latency sensitive strategy. The ideal candidates for this role will have a profitable algo trading strategy with a proven track record.



Requirements:



Bachelor's Degree in a financial related field, a degree in higher education is preferred but not required

Existing ETF or futures trading strategy with a 2-year track record of profitability

Strong programming skills in any or all of the following: C , C#, Python, R, or Matlab

High mathematical aptitude

Experience working directly with algo developers to implement and design trading strategies for derivative products

AT LEAST 2 years of experience working with a latency sensitive trading firm

Professional experience using Microsoft Excel