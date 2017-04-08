Python Developer - Top Financial Institution



My Client has an opportunity for a Developer consultant for their Global Risk Analytics' (GRA's) Quantitative Projects (QP) team. The GRA team provides quantitative capabilities supporting global risk and capital management and develops a consistent set of risk and capital models and analytical tools that drive the company's technology infrastructure.



The GRA quantitative development team is leading a project to eliminate critical use spreadsheets, replacing each workbook with a small python application. In addition to eliminating the workbook, we will streamline the overall process as well as improve the data and database structures.

We are seeking both traditional software developers to build the applications and database/SQL experts.



Required Skills for Developer:

1) 3-10 yrs experience in software development

2) Experience handling large data sets

3) Python

4) Excellent communications skills, both oral and written.

5) Testing and reconciliation



Desired Skills for Developer:

1) SQL and databases

2) Degree in a technical field (mathematical finance, engineering, physics, math, etc.)

3) Experience with distributed computation

4) Strong C software skills along with experience with another object-oriented language

5) Experience writing mathematical algorithms for scientific computation

6) Experience with finance, especially within a financial institution



If interested, APPLY NOW, this is an incredible opportunity but it won't last long!