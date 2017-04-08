Mid-Level Java Developer - First Tier Financial Institution - NY, NY



Mi client is looking for a mid-level Java developer with financial experience to their team which is responsible for developing complex distributed systems that support both batch-oriented processing and real-time user requests. The ideal candidate for this role should have direct experience programming in Java and writing queries in SQL, and be able to demonstrate these skills during an interview. The ideal candidate will have experience writing back-end services that run in a Linux environment.



Required Skills and Experience:

-Experience with financial applications or concepts with Risk Management

-5 Years hands-on Java experience

-5 Years hands-on SQL experience?Can demonstrate the ability to write code to solve problems

-Experience working on back-end Java servicesDesirable Skills:

-Java Spring Framework

-Postgres development experience

-Linux Shell Scripting experience

-Formal design and architecture skills

-Experience with large scale distributed systems

-Performance tuning, improving scalability and debugging issues in production

-Ability to interact with clients



If interested, APPLY NOW, this is an incredible opportunity that won't last long!!