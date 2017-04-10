I am currently recruiting for an associate level exotic equity derivatives trader trader that has a strong background making markets with either single stock or index products. The ideal candidate will have come from a sell side market making desk where they were working with a similar suite of exotic derivative products. Actual market making experience is not required but a background with quantitative investment strategies is highly preferred.



My client is a Top Investment Bank and is looking for someone with a minimum of 3 years of experience. This is a role and you will be working within the equity trading desks of one of the fastest growing global investment banks in the industry and provide a great opportunity to take strides in your career and really further your understanding of the equity trading space. They truly hire some of the most qualified traders on the street and offer a competitive base and bonus structure providing a great work environment.



Only Apply if…



You have roughly 3 years of trading experience on a Exotic Equity desk.

You have a strong knowledge of either single stock or index products.

You have a good work ethic, willingness to learn and drive to become a trader.

You work well in a collaborative environment.