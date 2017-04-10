Exotic Equity Derivatives Trader - Associate Level
Location United States,
Remuneration $125000 - $225000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 10th Apr 2017
I am currently recruiting for an associate level exotic equity
derivatives trader trader that has a strong background making
markets with either single stock or index products. The ideal
candidate will have come from a sell side market making desk
where they were working with a similar suite of exotic derivative
products. Actual market making experience is not required but a
background with quantitative investment strategies is highly
preferred.
My client is a Top Investment Bank and is looking for someone with a minimum of 3 years of experience. This is a role and you will be working within the equity trading desks of one of the fastest growing global investment banks in the industry and provide a great opportunity to take strides in your career and really further your understanding of the equity trading space. They truly hire some of the most qualified traders on the street and offer a competitive base and bonus structure providing a great work environment.
Only Apply if…
- You have roughly 3 years of trading experience on a Exotic Equity desk.
- You have a strong knowledge of either single stock or index products.
- You have a good work ethic, willingness to learn and drive to become a trader.
- You work well in a collaborative environment.