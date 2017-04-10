Senior Database Developer - Leading financial services firm- Boston!



- $120,000-$150,000 bonus excellent benefits!

- Work in a well-educated specialist team environment!

- Fantastic career progression opportunities!



This leading financial institution are looking for their Senior Database Developer to build cutting edge financial systems,

working closely with quant & portfolio managers.



Responsibilities:

- Design & implement advanced financial systems using T-SQL and C#

- Identify user requirement & generate technical designs

- Create and enhance new reports using SSRS



Requirements:

- Proven experience in T-SQL

- C# object oriented programming experience

- A Computer Science Degree



This opportunity offers you the chance to work in a highly technical, collaborative, autonomous environment

where your ideas will be welcomed and implemented!



Please send your resume and I will call you with more detailed information regarding the company and the opportunityDynamo Software