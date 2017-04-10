Sr. SQL Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $150000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 10th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Rachel Draper (Bos)
Phone (617) 322-0144
Email click here
Senior Database Developer - Leading financial services
firm- Boston!
- $120,000-$150,000 bonus excellent benefits!
- Work in a well-educated specialist team environment!
- Fantastic career progression opportunities!
This leading financial institution are looking for their Senior Database Developer to build cutting edge financial systems,
working closely with quant & portfolio managers.
Responsibilities:
- Design & implement advanced financial systems using T-SQL and C#
- Identify user requirement & generate technical designs
- Create and enhance new reports using SSRS
Requirements:
- Proven experience in T-SQL
- C# object oriented programming experience
- A Computer Science Degree
This opportunity offers you the chance to work in a highly technical, collaborative, autonomous environment
where your ideas will be welcomed and implemented!
Please send your resume and I will call you with more detailed information regarding the company and the opportunityDynamo Software