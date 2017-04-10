Java Software Engineer - Tier 1 Hedge Fund



Salary: $95,000-115,000 Benefits/Bonus!



My client is one of the top Hedge Funds in the United States, looking for a motivated Java Software Engineer with a strong technical background to join their asset management, team. This opportunity is based in New York City, New York, and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate. You will be working with the top developers in the world to develop, grow, and maintain the system's features of their state-of-the-art trading platform. If you are a self-motivated developer who likes to research, learn and apply their Java programming skill set, and take ownership of projects from start to finish, this role may be for you!



We'll trust you to:



Must have 3 years of hands on Java experience.

Strong web technology skills and Web development stacks(JQuery, Hibernate, JBoss, AngularJS, ReactJS)

A BA/BS in Computer Science or a related Science/Engineering field.

Must have experience building distributed applications as well as object-oriented development skills.

Experience working in Big Data development.

Experience in Scala or Python a plus!

Familiarity working in financial systems is a plus.

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1gdqiq@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.