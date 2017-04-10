Senior Java Developer - Elite Hedge Fund



Salary: $120,000-$150,000 Benefits



My client is one of the top Hedge Funds in the United States, looking for a motivated Senior Java Developer with a strong technical background to join their asset management, team. This opportunity is based in Seattle, Washington, and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate. You will be working with the top developers in the world to develop, grow, and maintain the system's features of their state-of-the-art trading platform. If you are a self-motivated developer who likes to research, learn and apply their Java programming skill set, this role may be for you!



We'll trust you to:



Must have 3 years of Java experience.

A BA/BS in Computer Science or a related Science/Engineering field.

Must have 3-5 years in writing in T-SQL, as well as the ability to store procedures in MS SQL Server or Sybase.

The ability to work in Microsoft .Net is a plus.

Familiarity working in financial systems is a plus.

Ability to work in a team environment, work under pressure and take ownership of issues.

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1gdqjd@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.