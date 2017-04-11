The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

My Client, a top financial services firm is looking to add a Senior internal auditor to their growing Audit function. This opportunity will provide the qualified candidate with the opportunity to interact with business units on a daily basis, as well as grow with a top institution that places a strong emphasis on mitigating risk across the organization

Responsibilities:
- Lead and execute large audits across the organization's LOB's
- Participate in annual risk assessments across specific business and operational units
- Reporting of Assessments and Review of Business Units to Senior and C-Level Management
- Identification and testing of key controls

Qualifications

- Previous exposure to capital markets specifically Fixed Income or MBS trading preferred
- Bachelor's in Finance, Accounting, Economics
- 3 years audit experience
- CIA or CPA
- Strong presentation and communication skills
- Collaborative mentality who excels both independently and as a team


