A tier one investment bank is looking to add an entry-level dynamic candidate to their Collateral Management team. The group is responsible for managing exposures arriving from funding costs and works closely with all areas of risk management. They should also have extensive experience with regulatory capital and operational controls across various lines of business. They will work closely with tech/infrastructure and market risk teams.



The candidate will need to have strong communication skills as they will have exposure across the organization, which will offer the opportunity for growth. They are known for highly competitive salary and benefit packages, as well as valuing work-life balance. The candidate should have a knowledge or interest in working with trading, sales, market risk, credit risk, middle office, compliance and regulatory teams. The team plays an integral role in optimizing the funding costs arriving from derivative collateral exposures.



Responsibilities;



Manage, report, and optimize costs arriving from collateral exposures across multiple products and lines of business

Communicate and act as a liaison between various integral teams across business lines

Be accountable for timelines and deadline management for daily, weekly and monthly reports

Complete statistics and reports to both internal and external stakeholders

Critical thinking and ability to work in a fast-paced environment under deadlines

Qualifications

