The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

C++ Software Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $80 - $130 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 11th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Hannah Rodriguez (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

C Software Developer - Chicago

Responsibilities

  • Engineer and maintain software components
  • Write and/or critique design documents
  • Design, implement and debug complex trading applications
  • Demonstrated experience with all phases of the software development life cycle


Requirements

  • Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, Masters preferred
  • Strong C programming skills required
  • Knowledge of Java and C#
  • 3-5 years of finance industry preferred
  • Outstanding analytical & problem-solving skills

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader