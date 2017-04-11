The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Systems Engineer - Leading FinTech Firm!

This rapidly growing finance firm located in Chicago is looking for a candidate with strong Python programming experience who is responsible for the overall Linux platform. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in application development.

The role involves:
- Linux kernel tuning experience in low latency environment
- Responsible for management and maintenance of trading system
- Active in the system analysis, monitoring, and performance
- Investigating new products and techniques to improve performance


Experience needed:
- 5-7 years of finance experience in multiple asset classes
- Strong experience using Python, Bash
- Superior problem-solving skills
- Experience troubleshooting multicast and TCP

This Chicago-based position is searching for candidates with superior problem-solving skills, and experience developing cutting-edge software solutions!

Please submit your resume as soon as possible, because the process is moving quickly!

