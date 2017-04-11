Systems Engineer - Leading FinTech Firm!

This rapidly growing finance firm located in Chicago is looking for a candidate with strong Python programming experience who is responsible for the overall Linux platform. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in application development.



The role involves:

- Linux kernel tuning experience in low latency environment

- Responsible for management and maintenance of trading system

- Active in the system analysis, monitoring, and performance

- Investigating new products and techniques to improve performance





Experience needed:

- 5-7 years of finance experience in multiple asset classes

- Strong experience using Python, Bash

- Superior problem-solving skills

- Experience troubleshooting multicast and TCP



This Chicago-based position is searching for candidates with superior problem-solving skills, and experience developing cutting-edge software solutions!



Please submit your resume as soon as possible, because the process is moving quickly!