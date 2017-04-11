The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Web Developer - Elite Trading Firm

Looking for a full-time developer to build real-time data to directly aid traders in assessing risk.


Required Skills for Developer
1) 3-10 yrs experience in software development
2) Experience in Python, Front-end JavaScript, and HTML
4) Excellent communications skills, both oral and written.
5) Experience with front-end User Experience and Design
6) Comfortable with Linux
7) Strong communication skills and works well with others


If interested, APPLY NOW, this is an incredible opportunity but it won't last long!

