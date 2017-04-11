Web Developer



Web Developer - Elite Trading Firm



Looking for a full-time developer to build real-time data to directly aid traders in assessing risk.





Required Skills for Developer

1) 3-10 yrs experience in software development

2) Experience in Python, Front-end JavaScript, and HTML

4) Excellent communications skills, both oral and written.

5) Experience with front-end User Experience and Design

6) Comfortable with Linux

7) Strong communication skills and works well with others





If interested, APPLY NOW, this is an incredible opportunity but it won't last long!