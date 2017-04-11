A Leading National Bank in Detroit is seeking to add an experienced scorecard modeler as an expansion hire to their team. This team is very dynamic and prides itself for having extremely strong retention rates over the past 5 years. You will work in a hands-on role to develop scorecards across both consumer and commercial lines of business. As this is an expansion to the team, any candidate who comes in and performs successfully will be fast tracked to managerial responsibilities within one year.



Responsibilities:



- Develop robust and innovative scorecard models for collections and acquisitions for consumer and commercial lines of business



- Use these models to drive business decisions and strategize with other internal stakeholders regarding how to mitigate risk



- Mentor and coach junior members of the team



- Liaise with senior management to identify new and innovative methodologies and technologies to improve the modeling process



Qualifications:



- 3 to 5 years of relevant experience



- Model development experience preferred; candidates with PD/LGD or Loss Forecasting experience are encouraged to apply



- Advanced Degree; either Masters or PhD in a quantitative or financial field



- Strong communication skills and able to work both independently and in a team environment





