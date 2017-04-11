One of the largest Chinese Banks in the world has expanded their US portfolio by recently building out a Front Office team focused on Structured Product transactions. This team is already up and active, and now they need to bolster this new space by providing the Front Office individuals with a risk/credit advisor to assess various Structured Product Transactions.



You will be working hand in hand with the Front Office, providing your input on the risks involved with these transactions, performing fundamental credit analysis/credit approvals, and acting as an overall advisor for the Front Office team for any issues that may arise on an ad hoc basis. They are looking for an individual with a background not only on the risk side, but also on the origination side as having a deep understanding of the operations/functions of the Front Office will help to make the best possible recommendations to the group.



Qualifications:



- 7 years of banking experience



- Strong knowledge of Structured Product Origination



- Deep understanding of credit analysis



- Knowledge of risk identification and strategic risk management problem-solving



-Chinese speaking skills a plus but not required