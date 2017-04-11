Python Developer Contract
Location: Jersey City, NJ
My client is top is currently looking for a Python Developer to work on their trading system.We are looking for a self- motivated and dependable, possess a strong designing and coding background with excellent communication skills and be able to provide and deliver solutions in a timely manner.
Responsibilities:
- 7 years' experience in designing, developing, coding, testing and debugging new application and enhancements to existing software products.
- 7 years' experience in designing or implementing N-tier solutions.
- 7 years' experience developing software with Python (or any object oriented language such as Java/C#/VB.NET etc)
- 2 years' experience in developing Web applications, including front end (HTML, CSS, JavaScript etc)
- 5 years' experience with SQL Server and stored procedure development(T-SQL)
- Must have strong experience in Object Oriented design and development
- Strong experience in developing UI with good user experience involving HTML5, DHTML, CSS, JavaScript, JSON, JQuery and AJAX
