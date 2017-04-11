Seeking a Director of Sales for a financial technology firm that is growing extremely fast. My client has been around for over 25 years and is looking for a candidate that has experience in outside sales selling into a few different verticals. The ideal candidate is someone that is looking to be a part of an exciting team that is rapidly growing with cutting edge technology.



My client provides lending/loans to the automobile, financial services, and furniture sector. They are one of the leaders in their space and are actively hiring.





Responsibilities:



Identifying, prospecting, and closing new clients

Working directly underneath the Head of Sales

Traveling to meet with new clients

Attending merchant meetings and trade conventions

Create a sales strategy and go out with the team to implement it

Present in front of C-level executives



Requirements:





6 plus years of sales experience

Sales experience in the automotive repair or furniture industry

Track record of driving new sales

Located in Carlsbad or can travel frequently to there

Work with CRM or salesforce

Significant travel required



If you are interested in this, please send in your resume now!