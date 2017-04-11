The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Sales Director

Location United States,

Remuneration $100 - $150 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 11th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

Seeking a Director of Sales for a financial technology firm that is growing extremely fast. My client has been around for over 25 years and is looking for a candidate that has experience in outside sales selling into a few different verticals. The ideal candidate is someone that is looking to be a part of an exciting team that is rapidly growing with cutting edge technology.

My client provides lending/loans to the automobile, financial services, and furniture sector. They are one of the leaders in their space and are actively hiring.


Responsibilities:

  • Identifying, prospecting, and closing new clients
  • Working directly underneath the Head of Sales
  • Traveling to meet with new clients
  • Attending merchant meetings and trade conventions
  • Create a sales strategy and go out with the team to implement it
  • Present in front of C-level executives


Requirements:

  • 6 plus years of sales experience
  • Sales experience in the automotive repair or furniture industry
  • Track record of driving new sales
  • Located in Carlsbad or can travel frequently to there
  • Work with CRM or salesforce
  • Significant travel required


If you are interested in this, please send in your resume now!

