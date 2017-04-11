Sales Director
Location United States,
Remuneration $100 - $150 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 11th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking a Director of Sales for a financial technology firm that
is growing extremely fast. My client has been around for over 25
years and is looking for a candidate that has experience in
outside sales selling into a few different verticals. The ideal
candidate is someone that is looking to be a part of an exciting
team that is rapidly growing with cutting edge technology.
My client provides lending/loans to the automobile, financial services, and furniture sector. They are one of the leaders in their space and are actively hiring.
Responsibilities:
- Identifying, prospecting, and closing new clients
- Working directly underneath the Head of Sales
- Traveling to meet with new clients
- Attending merchant meetings and trade conventions
- Create a sales strategy and go out with the team to implement it
- Present in front of C-level executives
Requirements:
- 6 plus years of sales experience
- Sales experience in the automotive repair or furniture industry
- Track record of driving new sales
- Located in Carlsbad or can travel frequently to there
- Work with CRM or salesforce
- Significant travel required
If you are interested in this, please send in your resume now!