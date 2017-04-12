Senior Systems Engineer/Admin - Austin, TX | Elite Trading Firm



Compensation: $100,000 - $150,000 (DOE) Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is one of the top trading firms with over $300B in assets that focuses on asset classes including equities, foreign exchange, commodities, options and fixed income, located in Austin, TX and they are looking for Senior Systems Engineer/Admin to join their team. You will have a minimum of a BA/BS degree (Computer Science/Engineering, Mathematics, or related), have prior experience working in financial institutions, strong leadership skills, and have vast software development expertise.



This role is based in Austin, Texas and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Desired Skills and Experience:



5 Years background in Linux Administration

Expertise to analyze stack traces, and debug Linux (RHEL preferred) performance issues

Must have scripting experience (Python, Bash)

Knowledge of various protocols and services including NFS, DHCP, DNS, IP, TCP, UDP, TFTP, NTP

Manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure

This is a phenomenal opportunity for the right candidate who is looking for a career that will not only look great on a resume, allow them to work with one of the industry's marquee names. If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.