Cross-Desk Strategist/Software Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $140000 - $175000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 12th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Nicole Duffy (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 5600
Email click here
My client, a top investment bank, is looking for a talented
developer with KDB experience to join their NYC team. You will be
working closely with the world's best traders and developers to
create innovative solutions and build tools which will improve
analytics and business insights. They are very open on
compensation and are willing to pay top salaries for top talent.
This is your chance to make your name within an elite firm and
progress your career tremendously.
Qualifications
- Experience with KDB/Q a plus
- Strong experience with either Java, C , or Python
- Experience working on a Unix/Linux platform
- Experience or interest in fixed income
- Financial/trading background is preferred
- 4-year Computer Science degree (or equivalent)
This is an extraordinary opportunity for someone who is looking to challenge themselves amongst some of the industry's elite names in the world of quantitative trading. Top performers within this group are known to have received a bonus even in their first year plus a great benefits package is available. If you're interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1gdtnc@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.