Python Developer | Elite Investment Bank
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $180000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 12th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Nicole Duffy (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 5600
Email click here
If you are a high performing, success-driven individual, with a
passion for Java technology and an interest in the financial
industry, this is the role for you. My client, a leading global
investment, is looking for an experienced and passionate Python
Developer to join their NYC office. You will be working on the
world's best operations software, with top technologists and the
opportunity to grow within a globally recognized firm. You will
gain exposure to multiple development teams and different areas
within the company, broadening your overall financial knowledge.
You will be working on the company's main application, used by
developers worldwide. They are looking for a team player who is
eager to help them maintain their market-leading position and
bring forward innovative solutions.
Qualifications
- 4 years experience with Python
- Experience with Unix/Linux scripting and SQL queries
- Experience with debugging and testing developed code
- Experience using various development tools
- Experience working on large/complex, full life-cycle projects
- Strong testing experience
- Strong analytical and interpersonal skills
- 4-year Computer Science/Engineering degree (or equivalent) preferred
Desired
- Knowledge of capital markets
- Experience with agile methodologies
This is an extraordinary opportunity for someone who is looking to challenge themselves amongst some of the industry's most elite names. Top performers within this group are known to have received a bonus even in their first year plus a great benefits package is available. If you're interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1gdtnm@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.