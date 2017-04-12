Senior Front Office Quantitative Development role based in New York (Financial District).



This is an awesome opportunity to join an Equity Derivatives Trading Team in a role that will involve designing their next generation risk and valuation engine from the ground up.



This role is extremely quantitative and you will work closely with quants on the analytical models, using your technology expertize to drive innovation in this space. This role is perfect for those interested in big data, analytics and architecture design. They love effective, simple code and challenge each other on quality. The candidate is expected to have a passion for debating over the whiteboard and think a few years ahead. The job requires hands on experience with large production systems, working under tight deadlines and proving appropriate support.



Skills Requires



4 Years of Python Development (C or Java ok)

Eye for Design, Independent Thinker, Creative

Experience working with FO Risk systems is a big plus

Knowledge of financial derivatives and risk management (although this is not necessary!)

Working knowledge of the following technologies a plus Kafka, HBase, Spark Stream

Working knowledge of any CEP engine a plus

Strong mathematical skills are a plus

Experience working on large/complex, full life-cycle projects

Strong analytical and interpersonal skills

Bachelors degree in Computer Science (or equivalent), advanced degree preferred



The team is looking to begin initial conversations ASAP. Compensation will be competitive and they can look at Associate or VP candidates.



This is an extraordinary opportunity for someone who is looking to challenge themselves amongst some of the industry's most elite names. Top performers within this group are known to have received a bonus even in their first year plus a great benefits package is available. If you're interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1gdto5@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.



