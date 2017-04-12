Senior Hardware Engineer | Elite HFT Firm
My client is a leading High Frequency Proprietary Trading Firm
headquartered in San Francisco (will consider candidates from all
locations!) with an ever-expanding presence in the market. The
original team of exceptional senior software professionals and
quantitative traders from some of the finance industries marquee
names have enjoyed continued growth and success over recent years
and they are now looking to expand their growing group in San
Francisco. Therefore, right now the team are seeking a very
talented candidate to come in and make an instant impact to the
firm's trading speed! The candidate does not need a background in
finance or trading.
This is a perfect opportunity for a bright individual to join a dynamic team in a role that will offer significant growth and exposure. The firm has a great culture - very open and collaborative, plus they offer bonus potential and benefits. This role is based in San Francisco and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.
Desired Skills and Experience:
- Knowledge of TCP/IP
- Knowledge of PCI-E protocols
- Knowledge of x-86 architecture
- Knowledge of FPGA design and architecture
- C skills preferred
- Coming from a Financial background is a plus
- Strong communication and documentations skill
- Ability to translate problems into hardware solutions
- Hands-on interaction with the software teams
This is an extraordinary opportunity for someone who is looking to challenge themselves amongst some of the industry's elite names in the world of quantitative trading. Top performers within this group are known to have received a bonus even in their first year plus a great benefits package is available.